Per Vices Corporation reports preliminary latency results of (27.53+/-.4)ms for one-way transmission over an approximately 7400km, narrow band, transatlantic data link

Ontario, Canada - Per Vices Corporation is pleased to report preliminary latency results of (27.53+/-.4)ms for one-way transmission over an approximately 7400km, narrow band, transatlantic data link using the Crimson Software Defined Radio platform. These results indicate a latency improvement of over 5ms compared to low latency submarine cables, and provide a strong technical basis for further latency reductions.

Tests were conducted using a Crimson SDR platform, with a custom radio front-end and application code. This self contained system provides for turn-key operation, and includes a fully integrated modem, substantial support for error detection and correction, and incorporates our proprietary timing recovery algorithms.

The results of these tests demonstrate Per Vices' mandate to push the limits of wireless technologies to support the most demanding wireless and radio applications, while providing industry leading performance, value and utility.

For additional information about Per Vices' products and technology, contact solutions@pervices.com.