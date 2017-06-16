ULLINK appoints Ofir Gefen as Managing Director, Asia Pacific Japan

ULLINK has appointed Ofir Gefen as Managing Director (MD) for the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region. He reports directly to Didier Bouillard, ULLINK's CEO.

After 12 years with ULLINK in Paris, Luc Hovhannessian is relocating to Singapore as ULLINK's Director of South East Asia (ASEAN). Also re-joining ULLINK as Head of Sales for North Asia is Doris Teo, whose previous firms include SunGard (FIS) and 360T (Deutsche Börse Group). Hovhannessian and Teo will both report to Gefen.



Ofir Gefen, ULLINK Managing Director Asia Pacific Japan said: "ULLINK is perfectly positioned to service the growth in electronic execution with its broad portfolio of solutions and deep understanding of the technological as well as regulatory challenges ahead. With 9 years' experience in the region I am confident I can contribute to the formidable APJ team and together deliver ULLINK's ambitious growth plan for the region."