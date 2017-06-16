AQMetrics announces Appian and Macrosynergy as latest clients

AQMetrics, the provider of regulatory compliance and risk solutions, has announced the addition of two new clients, Appian Asset Management and Macrosynergy Partners, to its client portfolio.

Appian has selected AQMetrics' solution for AIFMD Annex IV reporting. Macrosynergy Partners will adopt the AQMetrics automated reporting and filing system to ensure compliance with the CPO-PQR rules.

Geraldine Gibson, CEO at AQMetrics said, "Firms with multiple fund administrator relationships are moving to automated, independent solutions as these can yield greater operational efficiencies with a single, golden source of data."