The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Trade Interceptor platform now serving as core ThinkMarkets offering

First Published 22nd August 2017

ThinkMarkets integrates Trade Interceptor mobile trading platform

Nauman Anees, ThinkMarkets

Nauman Anees, ThinkMarkets

London - FX & CFD broker ThinkMarkets has completed the integration of mobile trading platform Trade Interceptor. The platform has been incorporated into the firm's core infrastructure offering users a full suite of services.

Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets commented: "This latest move supports our long-term vision of strengthening the existing framework that Trade Interceptor operates in and to provide a series of upgrades and developments that benefit end users."

Trade Interceptor now delivers live trading functionality on a range of markets including indices, commodities, forex and metals via the ThinkMarkets data feed. Further additions to the Trade Interceptor product offering include, CFD equities and crypto currencies.

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2017 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page