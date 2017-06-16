Trade Interceptor platform now serving as core ThinkMarkets offering
First Published 22nd August 2017
ThinkMarkets integrates Trade Interceptor mobile trading platform
Nauman Anees, ThinkMarkets
London - FX & CFD broker ThinkMarkets has completed the integration of mobile trading platform Trade Interceptor. The platform has been incorporated into the firm's core infrastructure offering users a full suite of services.
Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets commented: "This latest move supports our long-term vision of strengthening the existing framework that Trade Interceptor operates in and to provide a series of upgrades and developments that benefit end users."
Trade Interceptor now delivers live trading functionality on a range of markets including indices, commodities, forex and metals via the ThinkMarkets data feed. Further additions to the Trade Interceptor product offering include, CFD equities and crypto currencies.