IG launches trading on Ethereum

Online trading provider IG Group has launched trading on Ether, the token of the Ethereum network.

This development means that traders can take a position on whether the value of the cryptocurrency will rise or fall, without having to take the risks associated with buying and storing it.

Rupert Osborne, Deputy Head of FX and Futures at IG, commented: "As the acceptance and popularity of cryptocurrencies has grown around the world, IG has been at the forefront of giving people the opportunity to trade them. We launched Bitcoin trading for our clients three years ago and are happy to make Ethereum the second cryptocurrency to trade on the platform."