CloudMargin connects to the DTCC-Euroclear Global Collateral Margin Transit Utility

Ted Leveroni, GlobalCollateral

CloudMargin, the creator of a web-based collateral and margin management solution, and DTCC-Euroclear Global Collateral have entered into an agreement to connect CloudMargin with Global Collateral's Margin Transit Utility (MTU). The agreement expands CloudMargin's settlement capability and enables users to access MTU from the cloud, automating the entire collateral lifecycle.

Mutual clients logged onto CloudMargin can access full MTU capabilities including automatically sending settlement instructions to their custodians including centrally stored settlement instructions (SSIs) from DTCC's ALERT database. Users will also receive MTU's automated intraday settlement status information directly into CloudMargin.

Ted Leveroni, Chief Commercial Officer at GlobalCollateral, said: "We welcome CloudMargin to our Partner Program to bring increased efficiencies, accuracy and transparency to the collateral management process. This integration will enable a true end-to-end solution, allowing our mutual clients to streamline and scale up processes at a time of increasing collateral and margin call demands."

The CloudMargin and MTU link is expected to go live in Q4 2017.