Lawrence Wintermeyer steps down as CEO of Innovate Finance

Charlotte Crosswell,

After two and a half years leading Innovate Finance, the UK membership association for global FinTech, Lawrence Wintermeyer is stepping down as Chief Executive from the end of August 2017, with Charlotte Crosswell taking over as interim CEO during a search for a permanent successor to Lawrence.

Charlotte has extensive experience as a CEO, non-executive director and advisor in financial services, both in large institutions (most recently as CEO of NASDAQ NLX) and in leading and advising startups. Charlotte was also a non-executive director of The City UK, and has worked for many years to build strong alliances between government and the commercial sector. Charlotte has been named in Financial News' Top 100 Women in Finance' over many years.

Lawrence Wintermeyer said: "After two and a half years I have decided to leave Innovate Finance to pursue new opportunities. I would like to thank all of the Innovate Finance members, stakeholders, community, and especially my world-class team, for what has been a breathtaking era for UK FinTech."