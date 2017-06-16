Eze Software enhances TCA offering with Trade Informatics

Bill Neuman, Eze Software

Boston - Eze Software, a provider of investment technology, has partnered with Trade Informatics to enhance its transaction cost analysis (TCA) offerings. The partnership gives Eze Investment Suite users access to Trade Informatics' post-trade analytics, enabling them to assess their execution performance against key and custom benchmarks. Integration with Eze OMS and Eze EMS can help traders to adjust their strategies to minimize trading costs and maximize alpha.



Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management & Development for Eze Software said: "By combining TI's comprehensive order profiling with the capability to act on trading decisions quickly and systemically, we are enhancing our clients' ability to provide a solid framework for best execution under MiFID II."