Eze Software enhances TCA offering with Trade Informatics
First Published 23rd August 2017
Partnership with TCA provider, Trade Informatics, boosts best execution toolkit
Bill Neuman, Eze Software
Boston - Eze Software, a provider of
investment technology, has partnered with Trade Informatics to
enhance its transaction cost analysis (TCA) offerings. The
partnership gives Eze Investment Suite users access to Trade
Informatics' post-trade analytics, enabling them to assess their
execution performance against key and custom benchmarks.
Integration with Eze OMS and Eze EMS can help traders to adjust
their strategies to minimize trading costs and maximize alpha.
Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management & Development for Eze Software said: "By combining TI's comprehensive order profiling with the capability to act on trading decisions quickly and systemically, we are enhancing our clients' ability to provide a solid framework for best execution under MiFID II."