Charles River and TRADEcho partner to automate MiFID II trade reporting

Jamie Khurshid, Boat Services

Boston - Under the partnership, firms with the Charles River Investment Management Solution are able to use TRADEcho as an Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) to report trades to the public and access TRADEcho's Smart Report Router (SRR) to determine trade reporting eligibility.

TRADEcho's SRR helps firms determine if a trade report is required. Where there is a requirement to report, the SRR sends the trade to TRADEcho's APA. The APA publishes trades in line with regulatory timeframes helping firms comply with their MiFID II trade transparency obligations.

Jamie Khurshid, CEO, Boat Services said: "TRADEcho's APA provides firms with a comprehensive reporting solution to ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape and we are thrilled to extend this offering to firms using Charles River."