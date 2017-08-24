ULLINK and LUZ to deliver joint buy-side solution

Lael Wakefield, ULLINK

LUZ Soluções Financeiras, a Brazilian supplier of financial technology, has partnered with ULLINK, the provider of connectivity and electronic trading solutions, to provide turnkey solutions for clients of its front to back solutions.

The new, extended trading platform will enable LUZ clients to connect to the Brazilian equities and exchange traded derivatives markets.

Lael Wakefield, ULLINK Managing Director Americas said: "We are delighted to be working with LUZ - partnering with forward-looking fintech firms is one of the key reasons behind ULLINK's global success."