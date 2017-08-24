AxiomSL launches regulatory education program for asset managers and broker-dealers

Alex Tsigutkin, AxiomSL

New York - AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting, risk and data management solutions, has announced the launch of a program designed to assist asset management firms and broker-dealers clarify issues related to the shifting regulatory environment.

Components of the content-driven program include a succession of "In the Know" briefs, an "Explainer Series," a COO Supper Club, and a blog program. All of the materials are written in jargon-free English, and include brief analyses of the regulatory environment, how specific rules or rule changes may impact asset management firms and broker-dealers, steps these organizations should take in order to be compliant, and the dates by which compliance is required.

"In speaking with our clients, we found that asset management and broker-dealer firms are having a particularly challenging time navigating the opacity surrounding potential changes to the regulatory landscape," said Alex Tsigutkin, Global CEO at AxiomSL. "Once we helped these firms become conversant with the 'new normal,' and ensured their compliance, we decided to make our intelligence readily available to all asset management firms and broker-dealers."

The "In the Know" briefs are designed to bring firms current with the latest thinking on the regulatory arena, with a specific focus on regulations like the Dodd-Frank Act, the Financial CHOICE Act (which has yet to pass the Senate) and the SEC Modernization rules. New topics will be added and disseminated every two weeks via email and AxiomSL's blog.

The "Explainer" series clarifies regulatory terms and jargon in plain English, highlighting what asset managers and broker-dealers need to know in order to remain compliant. Key dates by which firms need to be compliant will also be included.

The COO Supper Club is an opportunity for senior executives at asset management firms and broker-dealers, who have oversight for regulatory compliance, to listen to a guest speaker who will provide additional clarification on the opacity surrounding financial regulation as well as an opportunity to exchange on best practices among themselves.