FCA authorises Tradeweb APA for MiFID II trade reporting
First Published 24th August 2017
The Tradeweb APA receives authorisation from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority effective from 3rd January, 2018
Tradeweb launched its APA-early facility in December last year to enable firms to connect and test ahead of MiFID II implementation.The Tradeweb APA already has commitments to participate from a significant number of sell-side firms representing an estimated 60+% of OTC non-equity trading volumes.
Simon Maisey, MD, global head of business development at Tradeweb said: "We are pleased that our application to the FCA for APA status has been successful. Our APA service has already received support from a significant number of leading financial institutions. More recently, buy-side firms have shown particular interest in our 'Assisted Reporting' service, which helps them comply with post-trade reporting obligations without having to set up direct connectivity."