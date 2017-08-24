FCA authorises Tradeweb APA for MiFID II trade reporting

Tradeweb launched its APA-early facility in December last year to enable firms to connect and test ahead of MiFID II implementation.The Tradeweb APA already has commitments to participate from a significant number of sell-side firms representing an estimated 60+% of OTC non-equity trading volumes.

Simon Maisey, MD, global head of business development at Tradeweb said: "We are pleased that our application to the FCA for APA status has been successful. Our APA service has already received support from a significant number of leading financial institutions. More recently, buy-side firms have shown particular interest in our 'Assisted Reporting' service, which helps them comply with post-trade reporting obligations without having to set up direct connectivity."