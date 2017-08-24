Trax MiFID II APA approved by Financial Conduct Authority

Christophe Roupie, MarketAxess and Trax

London - The Trax Transparency Solution, which includes the APA, is available through the Trax Insight platform, offering a pre- and post-trade transparency solution including quote publication, Systematic Internaliser (SI) determination and instrument liquidity classification.

Trax Insight features a customisable, web-based operational tool to actively manage and monitor the status of reporting activity through a single interface. Clients can identify exceptions and data quality issues as well as view analytics and peer benchmarking reports across multiple reporting jurisdictions.

Christophe Roupie, Head of Europe and Asia, MarketAxess and Trax, said, "I'm thrilled that the FCA has granted Trax approval to become one of the first MiFID II APAs. Our expert team has worked diligently with market participants and regulators to help the industry analyse the impact of regulation and ultimately build superior tools for our clients. Our unique combination of both transparency and transaction reporting services as well as our substantial buy- and sell-side community sets the Trax offering apart from anything available in the market today."