ULLINK supports new Mexican Exchange BIVA

New York - ULLINK, a provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions, has completed development and order routing tests for a new market access gateway to the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) in Mexico. The new gateway provides ULLINK customers with electronic access to trade all the securities that will trade on BIVA and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) exchange when BIVA goes live. Ullink already provides access to BMV.

The application to organize and operate the new BIVA market was presented in October 2015, and the market was finally approved on August 29 2017. BIVA will have a secondary registry of securities and will allow those to trade on both exchanges from "day one". It will operate under the same rules as Mexico's existing stock market, BMV.

ULLINK's Chief Product Officer, Richard Bentley, added, "We are very excited to be working with BIVA, and the opportunities this presents for our customers in Mexico, Latin America and beyond. This development has potential to radically change the trading landscape and will spur further innovation, in areas like pre-trade risk and best execution, and we are well placed to serve the changing needs of market participants."