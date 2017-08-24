Preqin: Investors struggle to source attractive hedge funds

Preqin's surveys of hedge fund investors find that many report increasing difficulty in finding attractive funds in which to invest.

Almost half of investors said in June that they were planning to reduce their allocations to hedge funds over the next 12 months. Of these,, 38% said that three-year performance was the driving factor behind the decision, while a further 16% said their outlook on future performance was negative. When looking to make new fund commitments, investors are faced with a wide dispersion of returns within and between different leading hedge fund strategies. With almost 15,000 hedge funds currently open to investment worldwide, this poses a significant challenge to investors seeking to expand or modify their hedge fund portfolios.