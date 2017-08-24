Automated Trader Update: FICC's repo service proves popular, risk free overnight reference rate planned
First Published 29th September 2017
News
Research by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) has found that since the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) expanded its "Sponsored Delivery-Versus-Payment" (SDVP) repo service in May, "a number of money [market] funds (MMFs) have signed up as sponsored members" and "Bank of New York Mellon has joined State Street as a sponsoring member".
Following the failure of the EMMI to replace EURIBOR, the ECB, ESMA, and the European Commission have launched a working group to create a new risk-free overnight reference rate.
Press releases
