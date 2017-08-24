Deutsche Boerse offers new data feed to Irish Stock Exchange

The data feed enables access to the entire visible Irish Stock Exchange order book and provides clients with market data on all ISE-listed equity and ETF instruments traded. The launch extends the Irish Stock Exchange's market data product offering under its existing strategic partnership.

The development of this new data offering was made possible by the Irish Stock Exchange's migration to T7 - Deutsche Börse's trading technology. The new data product is particularly suited to market participants with automated trading strategies. "Market data with information on individual orders gives a full picture of trading. Computerised processes need such information in order to make quick and precise trading decisions," said Hartmut Graf, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse.