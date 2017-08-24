London Stock Exchange approved as an ARM for MIFIR reporting

London Stock Exchange has received regulatory approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be authorised as an ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) through its UnaVista platform. The approval means that UnaVista is able to offer transaction reporting services for its customers to help them in meeting their reporting obligations under MiFIR.

UnaVista's ARM will be connected to all European National Competent Authorities (NCAs), so its customers will not need to build and manage connections to each of the NCAs themselves. Using the ARM service, customers can send in all of their data from multiple sources and UnaVista will determine which transactions are reportable and which competent authorities to send it to. UnaVista will also be offering an assisted reporting model for customers who want to connect via their broker or technology partner.