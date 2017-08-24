Broadridge acquires Summit Financial Disclosure

New York - Broadridge Financial Solutions has acquired Summit Financial Disclosure, a full-service financial document management solutions provider.

Summit's document composition and regulatory filing services will be integrated with Broadridge's proxy voting and shareholder communications services to create an end-to-end solution that spans the entire corporate disclosure lifecycle from private funding, through capital markets transactions and ongoing communications to regulators and shareholders.

"Joining Summit's technology and expertise with Broadridge's leading communications solutions will create the ideal end-to-end resource for corporations in a market that demands greater speed, convenience and cost efficiency," said Robert Schifellite, Broadridge's corporate senior vice president and president, Investor Communication Solutions.