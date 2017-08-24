BTIG adds Christopher Rollins as MD and Head of U.S. Execution Services

New York - Mr. Rollins will report to Richard J. Blank, Jr., Managing Director and Head of Global Equities, at BTIG. Based in New York, he will focus on developing client solutions, and growing the firm's U.S. institutional equity business.

"Christopher's strong industry relationships and differentiated expertise will strengthen BTIG's Institutional Equities division," said Mr. Blank. "With account coverage experience in the U.S. and Europe, he has a unique understanding of how to successfully navigate an evolving global marketplace for clients."

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Rollins spent more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs. Most recently, he was a Managing Director and Co-Head of European Execution Services in London. Previously, Mr. Rollins spent more than a decade in the New York office, where he was a Managing Director in Institutional Equities, focused on executing cash