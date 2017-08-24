FlexTRADER executes large block trade from Goldman Sachs using IOI functionality

London - FlexTrade, a provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced the execution of a large block trade from an actionable Indication of Interest (IOI) sent by Goldman Sachs within the FlexTRADER EMS.

The trade was completed using FlexIOI - a new, customisable feature of FlexTRADER which allows users to trade on actionable IOI's from their blotter.

FlexIOI is a new framework for IOI distribution embedded into the FlexTRADER EMS and provides, one-click or no-click interaction with IOI liquidity directly from the trading blotter.

Traders are alerted in real-time to available IOI's for the orders they are working, ensuring they have a view on all available liquidity avenues for achieving Best Execution under MiFID II.