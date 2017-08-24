Object Trading selects BSO to enhance its DMA platform

Direct Market Access provider Object Trading, now part of Vela, has selected BSO to provide low-latency internal connectivity for its data centres. The move comes as market makers continue to seek reliable access to the world's biggest exchanges through direct market access (DMA).

The network connectivity provided by BSO enables Vela's hosted clients to receive neutral access to co-located exchanges and away markets.

In addition to the underlying interconnectivity between the eight data centres providing co-located DMA to exchanges, including ICE, CME and Eurex, BSO will also provide network infrastructure management.



