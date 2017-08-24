Thomson Reuters appointed tech provider for UWA Financial Markets Trading Room

Thomson Reuters has partnered with the University of Western Australia (UWA) as key technology provider for the newly launched Rosemarie Nathanson Financial Markets Trading Room which will provide students and researchers with access to financial markets.

The trading room will supply 50 users with access to Thomson Reuters financial desktop, Eikon, providing analytics tools, real-time data and financial information to facilitate the faculty's research capabilities and teaching environment.

Daryl Sisson, Managing Director, Financial & Risk, Pacific at Thomson Reuters, said, "The partnership with the University of Western Australia bridges academic and professional environments, and strengthens our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration at every level of the financial ecosystem."