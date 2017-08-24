The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

ESMA updates EMIR and CSDR Q&As

First Published 3rd October 2017

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated two of its guidelines regarding two pieces of post-trading regulation.

Today's updates concern Question and Answers (Q&As) regarding the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) and the Central Securities Depostiraries Regulation (CSDR) respectively.

The purpose of the Q&A documents is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of EMIR/ CSDR and its implementing measures.

