ESMA updates EMIR and CSDR Q&As

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated two of its guidelines regarding two pieces of post-trading regulation.

Today's updates concern Question and Answers (Q&As) regarding the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) and the Central Securities Depostiraries Regulation (CSDR) respectively.

The purpose of the Q&A documents is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of EMIR/ CSDR and its implementing measures.