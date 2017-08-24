LSEG's Gatelab becomes approved vendor for Bombay Stock Exchange

Gatelab, the financial software company, part of London Stock Exchange Group, has become an approved provider of risk gateway services for third party clients accessing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The solution enables users to send orders to the BSE currency derivatives segment in ultra low latency, if all the pre-trade risk checks are met, and encompasses:

Incoming FIX session from end users

Hard Real Time Pre-trade risk checks

Outgoing connection to the Exchange using the BSE native protocol

The solution will enable Gatelab to offer its clients risk gateways for any market of interest. Additional risk checks can be added at the request of the customer with a GUI allowing them to monitor flow and run reports.

Ferdinando La Posta, Gatelab Co-founder and CEO said: "We are delighted to become an approved vendor for the Bombay Stock Exchange and its substantial client base. We intend to expand our offering by adding more segments of the BSE and more markets in the Asia-Pacific region, reducing latency and increasing efficiencies for our customers".