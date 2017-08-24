Numerix integrates analytics into real-time risk and portfolio solution

New York - Numerix, the provider of risk technology, has integrated analytics into Oneview Asset Management, its real-time portfolio and risk management solution for asset managers.

Oneview Asset Management is available via its real-time SaaS platform, enabling users to deploy Numerix's asset management software, pricing models and infrastructure.

With this update, asset managers can manage more complex products within the same platform as they can for vanilla products such as swaps, equities and bonds. This can increase risk management capabilities and reduce operational risk.