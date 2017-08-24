The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Numerix integrates analytics into real-time risk and portfolio solution

First Published 4th October 2017

Numerix delivers support for complex products within Oneview Asset Management platform

New York - Numerix, the provider of risk technology, has integrated analytics into Oneview Asset Management, its real-time portfolio and risk management solution for asset managers.

Oneview Asset Management is available via its real-time SaaS platform, enabling users to deploy Numerix's asset management software, pricing models and infrastructure.

With this update, asset managers can manage more complex products within the same platform as they can for vanilla products such as swaps, equities and bonds. This can increase risk management capabilities and reduce operational risk.

