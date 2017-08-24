Openlink partners with Direct Swap to enhance hedging for corporates

New York - Openlink, the provider of trading and risk management solutions, has partnered with Direct Swap, the network for commercial hedging, to provide corporations with a solution for their hedging activities.

Openlink will integrate its front-to-back trading platforms with Direct Swap's solutions for commodities, interest rates and currencies hedging which were specifically developed for the modern regulatory environment. Direct Swap automates historically paper-based workflows, and provides features such as peer-to-peer relationships, all in compliance with Dodd-Frank.

"Dodd-Frank regulations have had a significant impact on the derivatives markets, including trading venues, market participants and liquidity. We believe peer-to-peer hedging offers corporations significant benefits in terms of reduced costs while providing new sources of liquidity, especially for the commodities markets. A key part of the Openlink offering is the breadth of our functionality, and through this partnership with the industry's key marketplace, we are able to enhance it further." explained Philip Wang, Senior Vice-President, Openlink.