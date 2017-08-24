TP ICAP announces senior hires

London - TP ICAP has announced a number of senior appointments within its Institutional Services division.

Jonathan Gane has joined Institutional Services as Managing Director. He joins from Fort Rock Asset Management, where he was CEO and co-Chief Investment Officer. He previously worked at Société Générale as the Global Head of Origination and Structuring in the Newedge prime brokerage division covering hedge funds, CTAs and institutional asset owners.

David Fell-Clark has joined as Head of Rates, EMEA from RBS where he was Head of Hedge Fund Sales in the Rates division covering macro and relative value fixed income fund. Prior to RBS he ran the sterling swap trading business at Merrill Lynch and before that was Head of Non-Euro rates trading at Commerzbank.

TP ICAP's Institutional Services division has also made a number of senior hires within Mirexa Capital, a financial markets intermediary that sources liquidity for a global institutional client base and sits within Institutional Services.

Charles Jackson has joined Mirexa as Head of FX and Listed Derivatives, EMEA. He joins from ED&F Man, where he was most recently the Head of Cross Asset Sales & Execution, and prior to that the Head of European FX Sales. Before ED&F Man, Charles was FX Sales at Société Générale in the Newedge team covering hedge funds.

Sara ter Haar has joined Mirexa in FX Sales, EMEA. Prior to Mirexa, Sara worked with Source ETFs as a consultant covering macro, equity and fixed income hedge funds.

Javier Hernandez has also joined Mirexa in FX Sales, EMEA. Javier was previously at BMO Capital Markets, where he worked in Global Macro FX Sales.

James Bucknall has joined Mirexa in FX Sales, EMEA, from ED&F Man, where he worked in Cross Asset Sales & Execution.

In addition to the European hires Mo Hassan has relocated to New York becoming Head of FX Sales for the Americas. Mo has been with Mirexa since its formation in 2014 and will oversee the build out Mirexa's North American franchise.

And finally Ross Todd has joined Institutional Services as Business & Project Manager. Previously he was Head of Relationship Management at InfraHedge, a State Street company, covering institutional asset managers, hedge funds and US pension plans amongst other clients.