SmartStream partners with RegTek to address reporting requirements

SmartStream Technologies, the Transaction Lifecycle Management solutions provider, has announced a partnership with RegTek.Solutions, a provider of regulatory compliance technology, to deliver Reconcile.Trade, a managed service that provides independent, turnkey reconciliations that address trade and transaction reporting requirements.

The joint service combines RegTek.Solutions' trade and transaction reporting software and market capabilities with SmartStream's reconciliations platform, to offer, 'regulation-aware' reconciliations that are pre-integrated with trade repositories (TRs), approved reporting mechanisms (ARMs) and national competent authorities (NCAs).

This offering is designed to coincide with the MiFID II / MiFIR regulations which will be taking effect in January 2018. An integral part of the regulations are the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) demands for robust control and oversight, including visibility into all reconciliations at a detailed attribute level.