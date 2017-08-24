Charles River and Northfield expand portfolio and risk analytics in Charles River IMS

Boston - Charles River Development has formalized a partnership with Northfield Information Services to integrate Northfield's portfolio optimizer and suite of cross-asset factor models in the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Under the agreement, Charles River clients will have access to all of Northfield's factor models including equity, REIT, private equity, multi-asset models and others.

Together with Charles River's portfolio management, risk and attribution capabilities, Northfield's factor models can help firms identify, measure and reduce risk across asset classes, and gain a consistent view of performance and risk. Northfield's models support both absolute and relative return strategies and cover all traded securities and illiquid assets.