deVere launches investment app

deVere Group has launched deVere Investment, an execution-only investment app that will help clients to purchase Structured Notes, ETFs and Mutual Funds. Available through iTunes and Google Play, it is offered by deVere Investment Ltd, a technology-driven company based out of Mauritius.

Earlier this year, through deVere E-Money, the organisation launched its first fintech (financial technology) proposition, deVere Vault, an e-money app designed for internationally mobile individuals and firms. Last week another 22 currency wallets were added to the existing five. deVere Group is expected to launch more fintech solutions in the next few months.