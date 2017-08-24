Charles River integrates Trax MiFID II trade and transaction reporting solutions

London - Charles River Development and Trax, a subsidiary of MarketAxess Holdings, have entered into an agreement to integrate Trax's MiFID II Trade and Transaction reporting solutions into the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS).

Mutual clients of both firms can use the Trax Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) to publish trade reports and Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) to transaction report trades to National Competent Authorities (NCAs) for all required asset classes.

Clients can also leverage Trax Insight, a customizable, web-based operational tool to manage and monitor the status of reporting activity through a single interface. Trax Insight can help clients to identify exceptions and data quality issues as well as view ianalytics and peer benchmarking reports.