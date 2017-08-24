The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Cinnober's Boat Services rebrands to Simplitium

First Published 5th October 2017

Simplitium intensifies focus on new markets and broadened target group

Cinnober is to market its subsidiaries using a new Group profile. At present, the Group has three separate subsidiaries with the following focus areas: reporting services, client clearing and market surveillance.

The first subsidiary to change its profile is Boat, which in conjunction with the tenth anniversary of its founding, is being rebranded as Simplitium.

The remaining two subsidiaries will be re-profiled in forthcoming quarters in conjunction with industry events.

