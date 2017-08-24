RSRCHXchange launches chat bot, mobile and desktop apps

RSRCHXchange, the research aggregator and marketplace, has launched its latest version of RSRCHX including mobile and desktop apps and a range of new research management functionality. In addition, the RSRCHX bot has been launched, allowing users to access reports by chatting with the RSRCHX bot via Symphony.

Buy-side and sell-side users can now download both the RSRCHX mobile app, available on iOS and Android, and the desktop app, which was built on the OpenFin operating layer. Both apps enable users to manage research content, interfacing with the platform, irrespective of location.

The new research management tools within RSRCHX enable users to set up a virtual library, where reports can be organised and filtered into customisable folders, unique to each user and based upon criteria such as watchlists, research providers or even free text search results.

By making use of improved email alerts, users can take control of the flow of research reports emailed into their inboxes. Any search term or filter can be turned into an email alert. The alerts contain RSRCHX links which enable compliance with the MiFID II inducement rules, allowing investment professionals to access only research that is paid for.

RSRCHXchange has also expanded into the US with the strategic appointment of Harold Bailey III as Managing Director, North American Sales. Harold brings his Fixed Income experience to the team, having worked in trading functions at RBS and Lehman brothers, and more recently for research provider Mergermarket.