Investoo Group CEO Adam Grunwerg commented, "Our acquisition of this dynamic robo advisor comparison site represents a major turning point in our company as we expand into the retail investments industry. Robo advisors is a rapidly growing market that we feel will revolutionise the personal investments industry. This acquisition fits nicely into our group of brands, alongside our investment and news portal Invezz.com."
Investoo Group acquires RoboAdvisors.com
First Published 5th October 2017
FX affiliate firm Investoo Group has expanded into Portfolio Management industry with the acquisition of RoboAdvisors.com.