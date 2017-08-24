Finastra, R3 and seven banks to create DLT platform

London and Toronto - Finastra and seven banks are working together to create an online marketplace to drive transparency and efficiency in the syndicated loan market.

Underpinned by Corda, R3's distributed ledger technology (DLT) based platform, Fusion LenderComm exposes real-time credit agreement, accrual balances, position information and detailed transaction data to lenders, directly from agent bank loan servicing platforms such as Finastra's Fusion Banking Loan IQ.