CME Group opens Sydney office

Sydney - Located in Sydney's Central Business District, the new office affirms the company's commitment to growth in Asia Pacific.

CME Group's Sydney office will be led by Simon Raybould, Head of Australia. Raybould was previously a non-executive director at CME Europe, and he has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, including in various senior positions at Barclays, Euronext Liffe, and MF Global.

With the latest office opening in Sydney, CME Group now has offices across seven locations in Asia Pacific, including Bangalore, Beijing, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo. CME Group currently has about 300 employees in Asia Pacific across various roles, including business development, clearing, customer service, marketing, market operations, quantitative engineering, sales, and technology.