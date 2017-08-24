ULLINK provides connectivity to A2X

Johannesburg - A2X aims to bring competition to the South African equities market by providing a secondary platform for companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) which ULLINK already provides certified connectivity to. A2X offers brokers an alternative venue for trading JSE equities with reduced end-to-end transaction costs and high performance. The new exchange is regulated by the South African Financial Services Board (SARB).

A2X will clear all trades on a multilateral basis, with settlement via the STRATE central securities depository. The new low latency market gateway to A2X means that brokers can use ULLINK as a single provider to access both South African equities trading venues, as well as the SAFEX derivatives exchange. ULLINK also offers a smart order router that can be used for best execution of instruments dual-listed on A2X and the JSE.