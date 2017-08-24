ICBC (London) selects AxiomSL reporting solution

AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, has announced that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (London) has selected AxiomSL's strategic platform for its Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) transaction reporting solution.

This is the third time ICBC (London) has expanded its use of AxiomSL's platform, which can be used to comply with multiple regulatory calculation and reporting requirements globally.

ICBC (London) will roll out AxiomSL's solution across trade and transaction reporting regimes, including MiFID II and the updated EMIR Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS). The ability to use the same platform for multiple regulatory reporting requirements enables consistency between the data that is submitted to different regulators.