Automated Trader Update: Goldman Sachs considers trading Bitcoin

News

Goldman Sachs is reportedly considering trading Bitcoin in order to satisfy clients' growing interest in cryptocurrencies.

A judge in New York has this week dismissed a suit that accused Bluecrest, formerly a hedge fund and now a family office, of helping to manipulate Swiss franc (CHF) LIBOR in conjunction with a number of banks.

SWIFT has announced the availability of Customer Data Validation, a new reference data service from SWIFTRef that helps corporate treasurers validate bank master data against payment reference data, available from the SWIFTRef directories.

London Stock Exchange has received regulatory approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be authorised as an ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) through its UnaVista platform. The approval means that UnaVista is able to offer transaction reporting services for its customers to help them in meeting their reporting obligations under MiFIR.

All Automated Trader online news is available here. Online editions of the magazine can be found here: Issue 43, issue 42, issue 41, and issue 40. Subscribers have full unrestricted access to all articles.





Press Releases

Deutsche Boerse offers new data feed to Irish Stock Exchange

Preqin: Investors struggle to source attractive hedge funds

ULLINK supports new Mexican Exchange BIVA

BTIG adds Christopher Rollins as MD and Head of U.S. Execution Services

FlexTRADER executes large block trade from Goldman Sachs using IOI functionality

LSEG's Gatelab becomes approved vendor for Bombay Stock Exchange

Numerix integrates analytics into real-time risk and portfolio solution