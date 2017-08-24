Cordium extends its Cybersecurity and Data Protection Consulting Services to help investment firms comply with GDPR
First Published 11th October 2017
Cordium expands it's Data Protection Consulting Services to the UK.
Cordium, the provider of governance, risk and compliance
services, has expanded its Cybersecurity and Data Protection
Consulting Services to the UK to help investment firms prepare
for and manage the requirements of the EU's new General Data
Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect in May
2018.
GDPR will introduce a rigorous set of data privacy and security requirements for any organisation that services European clients, regardless of where the company is located. The costs of