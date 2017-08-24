The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Cordium extends its Cybersecurity and Data Protection Consulting Services to help investment firms comply with GDPR

First Published 11th October 2017

Cordium expands it's Data Protection Consulting Services to the UK.

Cordium, the provider of governance, risk and compliance services, has expanded its Cybersecurity and Data Protection Consulting Services to the UK to help investment firms prepare for and manage the requirements of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect in May 2018.

GDPR will introduce a rigorous set of data privacy and security requirements for any organisation that services European clients, regardless of where the company is located. The costs of

