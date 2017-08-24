Clearstream and dwpbank enter strategic T2S-partnership

Clearstream, the post-trade services provider of Deutsche Börse Group, and Deutsche WertpapierService Bank AG (dwpbank), the securities services provider for Germany's financial market, have entered into a strategic partnership regarding the settlement of securities in a post-T2S world.

The goal of this long-term cooperation is to maximise the benefits from the ECB's pan-European settlement platform TARGET2-Securities (T2S), which aims at harmonising and simplifying the settlement of securities across Europe. Following the final T2S migration wave, Clearstream will gradually roll out its T2S solution on a market-by-market basis, starting in March 2018.

Clearstream aims to help market participants to reduce the complexity and costs of their market connections by providing a centralized access to the T2S market, international markets and global markets. Its integrated T2S offering spans issuer, investor, and international CSD (ICSD), i.e. settlement in commercial and central bank money via one single platform.