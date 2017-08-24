Bloomberg and CMi2i join forces on investor relations solutions

The collaboration between Bloomberg and CMi2i will combine public shareholder information collected by Bloomberg with CMi2i's bespoke collection and analysis of non-public shareholder data.

By joining forces with CMi2i, Bloomberg will include access to shareholders' other holdings, portfolio information, news and market intelligence. Bloomberg's IR suite also manages interactions with shareholders, and investment and analyst communities.

Robert Friend, Global Head of Sell-Side Solutions and Research at Bloomberg, said: "We are delighted to work with CMi2i to provide investor relations managers with access to shareholder identification services on the Bloomberg Terminal. In combination with the market intelligence and ability to connect with local and international capital market participants offered by Bloomberg, CMi2i's services allow us to provide a comprehensive IR offering."

Bloomberg's IR solutions provide global market intelligence providing investor relations officers and corporate executives with detailed analyst, investor and capital structure information, earnings and estimates data and market-moving news. The suite includes analytics and reporting solutions and is fully accessible on mobile.