September SEF Tracker online: September data now available

The increase was driven by a surge in the volume of interest rate swaps traded on SEFs, which rose to $306.9 billion per day, the highest since March. In addition, trading activity in credit default swaps hit a near-record level of $50.6 billion per day during the month of September, mainly due to the biannual roll into new indices.

Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.

In-Depth Dashboard: designed for a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.