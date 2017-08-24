The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

NovaSparks introduces 'U.S. Equit​ies​​ in a Box' solution

First Published 17th October 2017

NovaTick process ten feeds from the three main exchange groups NASDAQ, BATS and NYSE, as well as the SIP feeds in one FPGA module

NovaSparks, the field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, has announced that its pure FPGA ticker plant appliance, NovaTick, can now process the entire U.S. equity market in a single 2U appliance enabling banks and trading firms to deploy pure FPGA feed-handlers more effectively.

A single NovaTick 2U appliance can now handle the entire instrument universe of the ten feeds from the main three exchange groups NASDAQ, BATS and NYSE, as well as the SIP feeds (UTP and CTA).

The appliance's average latency is 760 nanoseconds, measured wire-to-wire when using the Ethernet output. The latency remains below one microsecond at the 99.9 percentile.

