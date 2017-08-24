Trading Technologies acquires Neurensic

Chicago - Trading Technologies International, a provider of trading software, has acquired Neurensic, an artificial intelligence (AI) regtech solution for trading, compliance, surveillance and banking.

Founded in 2015, Neurensic is an AI platform for identifying complex patterns of trading behavior at scale, across multiple markets in near real time. The platform combines big data processing power with machine learning technology, providing firms with a continuous assessment of the compliance risk associated with complex trading behaviors.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.