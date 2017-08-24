Bank of China (HK) selects Thomson Reuters FX trading platform

Hong Kong - Bank of China (Hong Kong) has adopted Thomson Reuters Electronic Trading (ET) and FXall via the FX Trading (FXT) Platform.

BOCHK's treasury, sales and trading departments will use Thomson Reuters FX solutions to increase access to liquidity, streamline workflows and improve efficiency.

BOCHK is the sole clearing bank for RMB business in Hong Kong, a designated CNH Primary Liquidity Provider by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and the sole gateway of cross-border capital transfer between China Interbank Bond Market and Hong Kong under the Bond Connect scheme.