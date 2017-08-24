ABN AMRO to distribute Fidessa's derivatives EMS

Fidessa has extended its existing relationship with ABN AMRO Clearing Bank to allow the global clearer to distribute Fidessa's derivatives EMS.

In June 2016 ABN Amro Clearing replaced numerous ISV and in-house systems with Fidessa's XTP technology. ABN Amro Clearing now aims to present its clients with a consistent and performant market access layer to more than 110 futures, options, equities and FX markets delivered out of 11 key locations around the world.

When MiFID II comes into force in January 2018, futures markets will enter the same cauldron of regulatory change and scrutiny that equities have been living through since 2007. In particular, the management of risk will be a key consideration, together with numerous additional reporting and tagging requirements.