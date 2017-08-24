Saxo Bank adds Ethereum tracker to online trading platforms

As previously announced, Saxo Bank also offers clients access to two Bitcoin Tracker ETNs also listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm.



The four ETNs are traded without leverage and are available on Saxo Bank's multi-asset trading platforms, SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTrader.



Claus Nielsen, Head of Markets, at Saxo Bank said:"We have increasing client demand for exposure to cryptocurrencies and I am very pleased that we can now offer clients exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum through Exchange Traded Notes. Cryptocurrency markets are still at an early development stage and we find that listed products like ETNs without leverage, offering high levels of transparency, are good ways to include cryptocurrencies in our multi-asset product offering spanning more than 35,000 instruments. We continue to follow the developments in cryptocurrency markets and expect to able to add more instruments to our offering going forward."