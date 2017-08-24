Euroclear launches Euroclear Information Solutions

Brussels, London, Toronto - Euroclear is launching a new business line, Euroclear Information Solutions (EIS). Through EIS, Euroclear aims to improve transparency in relation to the trading dynamics of illiquid corporate and government bonds, initially by measuring actual liquidity at an aggregated level.

Further product roll-outs planned for 2018 will provide additional liquidity solutions for complex fixed income instruments, risk management information and asset servicing.

The new EIS business line will be an integral part of existing Euroclear's services, including the Euroclear Collateral Highway, which allows market participants to access a collateral pool and to manage collateral and liquidity across regions.